In a representation to the DC of North Garo Hills, the NPP team sought justice for the family of the victims as well as action against the Army officers responsible for the killing.

“We would like to seek your immediate action to render justice to the family of the victims as per the law of the land,” said Tarsius Momin, the secretary.

Army personnel of the Gorkha Regiment had allegedly shot the two in a case of mistaken identity.

“A magisterial probe into the incident was conducted immediately by the administration with many NGOs of the region like GSU, ASWA, TGCSU, AGPF and AAYF, among others, seeking an impartial probe.

We condemn the said killing by the Army personnel and a resolution was adopted by the NGOs after a meeting to demand Rs 20 lakhs as ex-gratia for the family members of those killed,” said president of the NPP youth wing of North Garo Hills, Kaiser Marak.

“Till date, the report of the probe has not been provided,” he added.

The NPP leaders further sought immediate justice to the victims’ families and stringent punishment against those responsible for the killing.