



While pointing out that the erstwhile scheme – Product/Infrastructure Development for Destination and Circuits (PIDDC) – of the Ministry of Tourism getting delinked with effect from financial year 2015-16, the Chief Minister took up the matter with the Union Minister and urged him to help Arunachal Pradesh tide over pending liabilities under the said scheme through one-time assistance.

It may be noted that some ongoing infrastructure projects in the State under the tourism sector are yet to be completed in view of shortfall of released funds as against the approvals received.

The sub-group of chief ministers on CSS (Centrally sponsored schemes) had also recommended for consideration of one-time financial assistance from the Central Government to clear pending liabilities of sanctioned projects under PIDDC.

During his meeting with Dr Sharma, Khandu, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, pitched for active collaboration with the Union Ministry for Development of Tourism, especially high-end and adventure tourism.

While requesting the Ministry to guide the State in attracting investment in sectors like hotels, resorts, home stays and related infrastructure, he emphasised on taking up projects to promote pilgrimage tourist places in the State such as Parashuram Kund, Malinithan, Tawang Monastery, etc.

Dr Sharma assured the Chief Minister to look into the request for one-time settlement of pending releases against PIDDC projects. He further agreed to host a tourism meet for Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with national-level tourism-related bodies to explore the huge tourism potential of the State soon.

Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister called on Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and made a fervent appeal before him that the Centre allow use of the newly-upgraded Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the State for civilians too.

While the ALGs at Ziro, Aalo, Mechuka and Pasighat were operationalised by the Indian Air Force recently, the upgradation of ALGs at places like Tawang, Walong and Tuting is under various stages of progress.

Responding to the plea, the Defence Minister stated in principle that the Ministry has no objection to dual use of the ALGs being operationalised in the State. This will be a major boost in getting air connectivity in the State, which will pave the way for all-round development.

To an invite from the Chief Minister, Parrikar assured to visit Arunachal Pradesh in October next.