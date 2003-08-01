

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan administering oath of office to Ronnie Lyngdoh as new Cabinet Minister at the Raj Bhawan in Shillong, on Friday. – UB Photos

Lyngdoh and Danggo have replaced Health Minister AL Hek and Deputy Chief Minister Rowell Lyngdoh in the 12-member ministry. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Home Minister Roshan Warjri, MPCC president DD Lapang and others.

The much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle was undertaken with an eye on the 2018 elections and to quell dissidence within the Congress party.

Danggo is yet to be allotted a portfolio, but Lyngdoh would get the Sericulture Department, apart from other portfolios. “I will work hard for whichever department I am allotted,” Danggo, a former Speaker, said.

Lyngdoh, a first-time Minister, said, he doesn’t believe any department is small and “would work hard to bring in reforms” in the Sericulture Department.

Sangma made the inductions after getting the mandatory blessings from the Congress High Command in New Delhi amidst demands to remove him from the CM’s chair, from within the Congress party.

The understanding is that the ageing Rowell Lyngdoh may not contest the next election. AL Hek, a BJP legislator who joined the Congress may again change his affiliations during the next election.

R Lyngdoh is said to be a trusted aide of the Chief Minister. A legislator from Mylliem constituency, he is the Government’s chief whip. He has vocally supported Sangma’s policies both within the Assembly and outside.

However, his relationship with Sangma had soured in recent times. He was one of the several legislators who recently demanded Sangma’s ouster as the Chief Minister. His elevation in the Cabinet is Sangma’s way of getting his trusted aide back to his fold.

On the other hand, Danggo is a senior legislator of the Congress. However, the former Speaker was not inducted into the Cabinet by Sangma largely because the CAG had highlighted several instances of financial mismanagement during his tenure as the Speaker, i.e., during 2003-08. There are also indications that Transport Minister HDR Lyngdoh, who is a senior Congress legislator, would be elevated as deputy Chief Minister.