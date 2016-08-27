 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
Dilip Chandra Barthakur remembered
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 26 - Contributions of Dilip Chandra Barthakur – a senior IAS officer and former Election Commissioner of Assam – towards the State’s administration in particular and to the society in general were recalled at a condolence meeting held at Panjabari Senior Citizens’ Association office today.

Senior journalist DN Chakravartty chaired the meeting.

Ranajit Sutradhar, while speaking about the intellectual brilliance, moral excellence and administrative acumen of Barthakur, described him as a noble human being and a silent pursuer of literature and philosophy. Dal Bahadur Chetry, retired Commissioner, while recalling his association with Barthakur, described him as a very competent officer and a straightforward person.

Jivan Goswami, Mahohar Kalita and Pratibha Bhuyan, while recalling Barthakur’s intellectual brilliance and literary command, termed him as a perfect gentleman.

Barthakur as an agnostic had also donated his body for furthering the cause of medical research.

Chakravartty, while recalling his association with Barthakur, said that while he faced problems in life bravely, he also fought heroically with death towards the end of his life.

