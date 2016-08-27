Senior journalist DN Chakravartty chaired the meeting.

Ranajit Sutradhar, while speaking about the intellectual brilliance, moral excellence and administrative acumen of Barthakur, described him as a noble human being and a silent pursuer of literature and philosophy. Dal Bahadur Chetry, retired Commissioner, while recalling his association with Barthakur, described him as a very competent officer and a straightforward person.

Jivan Goswami, Mahohar Kalita and Pratibha Bhuyan, while recalling Barthakur’s intellectual brilliance and literary command, termed him as a perfect gentleman.

Barthakur as an agnostic had also donated his body for furthering the cause of medical research.

Chakravartty, while recalling his association with Barthakur, said that while he faced problems in life bravely, he also fought heroically with death towards the end of his life.