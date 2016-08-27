 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
Over 7,000 patients treated free of cost at BBCI
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 26 - Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), the only regional cancer centre in the Northeast, has since 2009 till date provided free medical treatment to 7,248 patients.

BBCI has been providing free treatment to patients of the State under various government schemes. The institute is also offering free treatment to patients Below Poverty Line (BPL).

The schemes under which patients have been benefited are Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund (HMCPF) and Rasthriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY), and by BBCI free card for BPL patients. Treatment expenses are also reimbursed under Assam Arogya Nidhi.

Under the free chemotherapy scheme of the Government of Assam – started in the year 2008 – a total of 53,461 cycles of free chemotherapy were provided to cancer patients till March 2016.

“Affordability of cancer care, including costs of chemotherapy drugs, remains a major challenge for effective cancer control, and thus providing free chemotherapy has surely helped many patients from the State,” Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, Director of BBCI, told The Assam Tribune.

Dr Kataki has urged the State Government to continue the scheme with regular supply of chemotherapy medicine.

Dr Kataki added that completion of cancer treatment usually takes a long duration of time, and hence raises the associated non-medical expenses which eventually lead to a catastrophic expenditure for the patient and their family.

“So, providing relief towards the costs of the treatment is immensely necessary,” he said.

Organizations like the Guwahati Refinery, Nirmal and MP Agarwal Trust, AK Jalan Trust, Matri Mandir, GLP Social Circle, Hanuman Sewa Nidhi Trust, JRM Devi Trust, MPL Panti Char Trust and Luit Security, and individual donors namely Shankarlal Goenka, Ashok Saraf, Surendra Jain, Gayatri Das, Jagriti Das and others have provided financial assistance to poor patients for cancer treatment at the institute.

Dr Kataki has also appealed to individual donors and non-governmental organizations to come forward for helping poor cancer patients for treatment.

Putuli Borah from Jagibhakatgaon in Morigaon is one such patient who has received free radiotherapy and chemotherapy at BBCI, and her laboratory and other tests were also done free of cost at the institute.

Borah, who hails from a poor family, thanked the Government and the management of BBCI for providing her the succour and hope. Another patient, Abul Hussain from Kalgachia in Barpeta is currently undergoing treatment at BBCI free of cost. He has also expressed his gratitude towards the staff of the institute for lending a helping hand and also the Government for providing free treatment under the HMCPF scheme of the Government of India.

