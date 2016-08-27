

State Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary was the chief guest at the function and dignitaries from CRISIL, NRL, ONGC Jorhat Asset, Oil India, Assam Petroleum, ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd, Dept of Mines & Minerals, Govt of Assam, Department of Industries & Commerce, Govt of Tripura, etc., were present on the occasion.

Patowary, in his speech, spoke about the importance the oil and gas sector has in the economic development of the region and what could be done to boost the sector further. He added how other States had been developing their oil refining sector and the gap that existed in Assam. He also called for an industrial revolution in Assam.

The minister also assured the gathering that very soon the new NEIIPP policy would be launched and that it would boost industrial development in the region. He added that by September 2016, both the paper mills in Nagaon and Panchgram would be up and running and that the Centre has allocated a fund of Rs 680 crore for the purpose.