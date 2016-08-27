 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award conferred
Staff Reporter

Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Aruna Roy receiving the 13th Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award at a function at Rabindra Bhawan, in Guwahati on Friday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Aug 26 - The 13th Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award 2016 was conferred on anti-corruption activist and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Aruna Roy at a function held at Rabindra Bhawan here today. The award comprises a citation, a memento, Rs 50,000 and other gifts.

The award function organized by Upendra Nath Brahma Trust was also attended by noted writer Nirupama Borgohain, journalist Patricia Mukhim and former MP UG Brahma, among others.

In her acceptance speech, the famous socio-political activist dedicated the award to all the people who are continuing their fight for justice. Roy, voicing her happiness for being honoured with the award that was instituted with the aim to carry the message of Upendra Nath Brahma to the world community, said that she is deeply indebted to the thousands of underprivileged people who have been supporting her.

Roy, during her speech, also dwelt at length on the challenges encountered by those who work against the tide for the cause of equality, justice and freedom. “The situation is tough for all of us who raise their voices for justice. The system tries to brand us as traitors while those who have been promoting corruption and have trampled on the democratic traditions are projected as patriots. But we should not give up. We must continue our fight,” appealed Roy.

Roy also appealed for repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the region and said that this Act has curtailed the rights of the citizens. She pointed out that the North East has been discriminated and that is one of the factors for the unrest in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Patricia Mukhim said that the people of Bodoland need to do some introspection on whether the autonomy that has been given to them has really empowered them or whether it has just put them on shackles silencing their voices. Mukhim said that while celebrating the ideology propounded by heroes like Upendra Nath Brahma, it is also important to build a connection with all communities to resolve conflicts through non-violence. “We should transcend all difficulties to find a common answer to our problems,” she urged.

Earlier, the guests offered floral tributes before the portrait of Upendra Nath Brahma. Welcoming the guests, ABSU president Pramode Boro said that the ideology of Upendra Nath Brahma will continue to motivate the fight for justice.

