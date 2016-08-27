



The court also extended the judicial custody of key accused Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna till September 13, when the agency is also likely to open their case.

“Prosecutor can argue on framing of charges provided the interest of defence is safeguarded. I will expedite the trial,” special CBI judge HS Mahajan said.

Earlier, special public prosecutors Bharat Badami and Kavita Patil told the court that the prosecution is ready to open the case in support of framing of charges. “We are ready to start the trial,” they said.

The prosecutors said since yesterday, media was trying to “snatch words from two CBI witnesses in the case” but did not elaborate or name them. In this context, they also felt that there should not be a “parallel trial” in the case and that their witnesses need to be protected.

To this, judge Mahajan said nobody is taking these (media reports) seriously. The court also made it clear that none of the parts of the purported tapes on the murder case were leaked from the court. The CBI also told the court that there was no leak from their side too.

Though key accused Indrani’s advocate said that they have no objection in starting the trial, the lawyer of former media baron Peter told the court that the CBI has to make a statement that their investigation is over and then let them (agency) start arguing on framing of charges.

Peter’s lawyer Mihir Gheewala told the court that the tapes are a vital evidence (in the case) and the manner in which it was aired on a (news) channel, the witnesses could be directly affected.

“It should not cause any prejudice to the witnesses,” Gheewala told the court. He later moved an application in the court that it should direct the CBI to take all necessary steps to prevent the potential evidence, documents, witnesses’ statements and material produced by the investigating agency in its charge-sheet from being used in the media without permission of the court. – PTI