 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
Steps to curb KNP wildlife road casualty
Spl Correspondent
 NEW DELHI, Aug 26 - In a significant development, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a detailed project report (DPR) on steps to curb growing wildlife casualties due to traffic movement on the National Highway-37 passing through the Kaziranga National Park has been approved.

The ministry told a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that the approval was granted on August 9, after which the green panel directed the State Government to file an affidavit stating the steps they were going to take with regard to the DPR in a time-bound manner. The bench will be hearing further on September 8.

The development assumes significance because the NGT had earlier ordered demolition of roadside shops and eateries along the animal corridors near Kaziranga, among a slew of directions, in the wake of increasing wildlife casualties due to vehicular movement on the adjacent highway.

The Gauhati High Court had, however, stayed the order on demolishing shops and dhabas located within 100 metres of the NH-37.

The Tribunal had earlier directed the Government of Assam to expeditiously prepare a DPR and summoned its top officials, including the Secretary of the department concerned and Director of Kaziranga National Park to inform it about compliance of its earlier orders on the issue.

It had also directed the Union Ministry to take clear instructions as to whether or not it proposed to issue any draft notification in regard to the Kaziranga Eco-sensitive Zone.

The State Government had told the bench that the DPR would be prepared in consultation with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun and the Director of Kaziranga National Park.

