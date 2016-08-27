Sonowal, who arrived in the national capital last night, however skipped the meeting convened by the Niti Aayog that was attended by the Prime Minister to prepare for the visit by the inter-ministerial team.

The Chief Minister said that he was tying up the loose ends and coordinating the visit that is now likely to take place within the next seven days.

The Chief Minister, however, is going to attend the meeting of BJP Chief Ministers convened by national president Amit Shah and also attend a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Sonowal’s one-to-one meeting with Shah is considered important because of two vital issues – selection of a new president of the State BJP and expansion of his ministry. He, however, was tight-lipped about selection of the new president and said that a final decision has not yet been taken.

According to BJP sources, the issue was discussed at length in Guwahati last week, when top leaders including general secretary Ram Madhav and senior RSS leaders met.

A senior leader said that so far three names are in consideration, including Kamakhya Tasa, Siddharta Bhattacharyya and Santanu Bharali. However, a section of senior BJP leaders is also backing the candidature of Lok Sabha MP Ramen Deka for the post.