 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
Govt will address problems of tea industry: Patowary
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 26 - State’s Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today declared that the State Government will ‘aggressively address the problems facing the Tea Research Association (TRA) and the tea industry. The Minister, who was inaugurating the day-long North East Tea Conclave and Expo, 2016, here today assured that the State Government will engage itself also in uplifting the condition of the Tocklai Tea Research Institute of the TRA. He further announced that a regional connectivity policy is also being implemented to support the tea industry.

Under the Act East Policy of the Central Government, efforts are on to open the Brahmaputra waterway as an international one to facilitate availing the readymade Bangladesh market by tea industry of Assam. The Act East Policy will also help the State’s tea industry to access the markets of other South East Asian countries, he said.

The Minister asserted that the proposed Tea Park shortly coming up near the Borjhar Airport with cargo facilities will also extend help to the State’s tea industry in a significant manner.

He urged the industrial units engaged in tea packaging to set up their units in the State. Besides, the Minister urged the small tea growers of the NE region to form self-help groups (SHGs) for setting up their own factories.

He also told the gathering of the conclave that the State Government is working hard to ensure operation of more flights, including the international ones, from Guwahati.

The Conclave was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Tea Board of India and the Directorate of Tea Government of Assam.

Addressing the Conclave, Abhijit Barooah, Co-Chairman, CII North East Council said North East Tea Conclave and Expo 2016 is a forum designed to take local stakeholders on board and discuss how the tea industry in the region can grow stronger and could be source of sustenance for more people. CII also looks to work in tandem with the Tea Board of India, Directorate of Tea, Government of Assam, and also all the Tea Sector Associations to build a futuristic roadmap.

