Hiren Nath takes charge as Police Commissioner
Staff Reporter

 
 GUWAHATI, Aug 26 - Hiren Chandra Nath, IPS, today assumed charge as the new Police Commissioner of Guwahati. Nath, the third Police Commissioner of Guwahati, took over from outgoing Commissioner Mukesh Agarwala at a function held at the Police Commissionerate, Panbazar, this afternoon.

After assuming charge, Nath, who held charge as IGP, SB prior to his appointment as Police Commissioner, said that his priorities would be to ensure rule of law in the biggest metropolis of the Northeast.

“Ensuring rule of law in the city is my priority. I also seek cooperation from all quarters including the citizens in maintaining law and order in the city. I will work in a planned manner to take City Police forward,” he said.

Referring to the sensational Adishree kidnapping case, Nath said that police had for a long time been appealing to the citizens to register the names and addresses of their servants and tenants with the police for records and verification.

“I reiterate my appeal to the citizens to cooperate with the police and maintain the records of their servants and tenants and verify their credentials with the police. This can help check crimes besides expediting investigations following crimes,” he said.

Nath also made an appeal to the owners of restaurants, bars and discotheques to strictly maintain the time schedule and other relevant norms concerning their functioning.

