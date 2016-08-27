

The six arrested in the Adishree kidnapping case at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati, on Friday. – UB Photos The six arrested in the Adishree kidnapping case at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati, on Friday. – UB Photos

Six persons, including the maid, Rumi Das, have been arrested in this connection. The other arrested persons are Nirmal Kalita, who is stated to be the boyfriend of Rumi, Anowar Hussain, Danesh Ali, Tinku Ali and Lokman Ali. Danesh Ali is stated to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping.

Acting swiftly, a team of City Police and Crime Branch rescued the child from a house belonging to Anowar Hussain at Khudra Bamunbori of Sarthebari in Nalbari district in the wee hours today.

Police said that getting a hefty ransom in return for the release of the child was the motive behind the abduction. “It is basically a case of kidnapping for ransom. They were planning to demand a huge amount as ransom. It was also likely that the kidnapped child was to be given to a third party for securing the ransom,” an investigating officer said.

Of the abductors, Danesh Ali is a Panchayat member, while Lokman Ali is a madrassa teacher.

The rescued child is stated to be in normal condition after she was medically examined. “Her blood pressure and other indicators are normal. It could be that she suffered some trauma, which can necessitate counselling later on. As of now she is ok,” a doctor who examined her said. Adishree’s parents – both doctors – also said that she was behaving normally.

Police said that the child was taken to Khudra Bamunbori village by a taxi and kept in two houses – first at Danesh Ali’s house and then shifted to Anowar Hussain’s house. According to the child, she was treated well and fed well at night. Parents of the child said that she was probably not fully aware that she was being kidnapped as the maid was with her constantly.

“The CCTV footage made it clear that the maid was behind the kidnapping. Then we tracked her calls and came to know one or two of her accomplices. Several teams of police then went after the culprits,” a police official said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has congratulated the police for their quick and effective action in tracking down the child and rescuing her. Outgoing Police Commissioner Mukesh Agarwala also had a word of praise for City Police, saying that they did a commendable job under trying circumstances and in quick time.