Briefing newsmen, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh and Myanmar (BM), Sripriya Ranganathan said that border management and activities of the insurgent groups are high on the agenda of the talks with the visiting President. As reported the Paresh Baruah faction of the ULFA is running a number of camps inside Myanmar which are located near the Chinese border.

Asked about reports of the ULFA(I) shifting Moran, who was kidnapped by the outfit recently, to Myanmar, the official said that the MEA was unaware about this specific case. In a daring act, the militants filmed the hostage and circulated the video.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, when asked about the incident told this newspaper that security forces have so far not been able to pinpoint the location of the hostage. The Chief Minister had earlier appealed for safe release of Moran.

Significantly, the Joint Secretary also denied reports that the Indian Army has crossed over the international border recently to target a group of PLA insurgents in Myanmar. The allegation was checked by the MEA with the Ministry of Defence and it has been conveyed that the Indian Army has not crossed the international border. India and Myanmar shares 1,600 km of border.

Even the Myanmar Government has denied reports of the Indian Army launching an operation inside the country.