 
Guwahati, Saturday, August 27, 2016
Mehbooba meets Modi, blames Pakistan for Kashmir unrest

 New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS): Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday blamed Pakistan for instigating unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba told reporter after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here that youth in the Kashmir were attacking security forces and police stations after being provoked by Pakistan and separatist leaders.

"I want to tell Pakistan, if it has any sympathy for Kashmiris, it shouldn't provoke them to attack police stations -- and save youth from being killed," the Chief Minister said.

The meeting with Modi came just two days after Home Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Srinagar during which he met with Mehbooba, among others, as the Valley continued to remain on the boil and curfew continued for the 50th day.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said she was happy the central government was reaching out to all stakeholders to restore peace in the troubled state. "I have high hopes from the prime minister."

