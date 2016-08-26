 
Guwahati, Friday, August 26, 2016
Cattle smugglers held
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 25 - Troops of the Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force apprehended four Indian cattle smugglers from the international boundary in Dhubri district today.

The cattle smugglers have been identified as Rahim Ali (39), Jahikul Islam (57), Muktadul Hassan (33) and SahidulIslam (24). They were apprehended by the troops of BOP Hatichar, Ex-174 Bn BSF, while they were trying to smuggle a large number of cattle from India to Bangladesh. They have been handed over to the local police for further legal action, a statement from the BSF said.

