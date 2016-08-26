Correspondent
UDALGURI, Aug 25 - Swahid Major Durga Malla, one of the important members of the Indian National Army, was a valiant son of India who sacrificed his life without compromising with the British on August 25, 1945, at the Red Fort in Delhi. His sacrifice for the freedom of India has been scripted in the history of India’s freedom struggle and the Gorkha community of this country in particular will always feel proud of this worthy son of the soil, stated Loknath Upadhyaya, chairman of the Gorkha Development Council, while unveiling the giant statue of the valiant Gorkha soldier on the occasion of his 72nd Balidan Divas at the Indo-Bhutan border village of Khowrang in Udalguri district today.
The Gorkha Development Council chairman paid floral tributes to the martyr and hoped that the sacrifice of this brave soldier and other freedom fighters of the country would be remembered by the countrymen with reverence.
The open session, organised on the occasion by the Khowrang Anchalik committee of the AAGSU, was addressed by Ganga Poudyal, vice chairman of the Gorkha Development Council, Ramesh Dahal, president of the Udalguri district committee of Assam Gorkha Sammelan, and Purna Kirat Rai, president of the Udalguri district committee of the AAGSU.
The open session was chaired by Nirmal Sirpali, president of the Khowrang Anchalik committee of the AAGSU, and inaugurated by Rohit Kumar Dahal, adviser to the Udalguri district committee of the AAGSU. Dipak Dahal, organising secretary of the central committee of the AAGSU, dwelt on the life and activities of Swahid Major Durga Malla as the appointed speaker of the session.