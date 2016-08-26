The Gorkha Development Council chairman paid floral tributes to the martyr and hoped that the sacrifice of this brave soldier and other freedom fighters of the country would be remembered by the countrymen with reverence.

The open session, organised on the occasion by the Khowrang Anchalik committee of the AAGSU, was addressed by Ganga Poudyal, vice chairman of the Gorkha Development Council, Ramesh Dahal, president of the Udalguri district committee of Assam Gorkha Sammelan, and Purna Kirat Rai, president of the Udalguri district committee of the AAGSU.

The open session was chaired by Nirmal Sirpali, president of the Khowrang Anchalik committee of the AAGSU, and inaugurated by Rohit Kumar Dahal, adviser to the Udalguri district committee of the AAGSU. Dipak Dahal, organising secretary of the central committee of the AAGSU, dwelt on the life and activities of Swahid Major Durga Malla as the appointed speaker of the session.