 
Guwahati, Friday, August 26, 2016
Demand for arrest of hoodlum
Bureau
 DIBRUGARH, Aug 25 - The All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) filed a police complaint here on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of one Pradip Chetia of Ghilamora, Lakhimpur. Chetia is accused of plundering the Tribal Sangha office here, demanding an ST certificate for his wife, Purnima Chetry Chetia, daughter of Kanta Chetry. The couple stormed into the Tribal Sangha office on Tuesday afternoon. The couple is absconding. Meanwhile, AATSU has termed Chetia’s demand for ST certification as a “serious insult” to all tribals of the State.

