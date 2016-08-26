 
Guwahati, Friday, August 26, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Koch-Rajbongshis perform rituals for unity
Correspondent
 BONGAIGAON, Aug 25 - Koch-Rajbongshi Jatiya Mahasabha, the parent organisation of the community, on Wednesday offered a dhamal – a prayer which is performed with folk musical instrument – to goddess Bagheswari at her temple here and sought her blessings for successful conclusion of their agitation demanding Kamatapur and ST status to the community.

According to the community leaders, they have already lost their trust on political parties and the present government for not addressing the issues.

Besides, lake of mutual understanding among the groups of the community has weakened its unity and strength to fight for its rights. Hence, to get rid of these crises, the Mahasabha had performed the ritual to get the blessings of goddess Bagheswari in her temple here, said Bimal Barman, president of the Mahasabha.

After the prayer, Mahasabha sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Deputy Commissioner.

City »
State »
  • Enthusiasm marks Krishna Janmashtami
  • Assam’s native pig registered as breed
  • The hills of Guwahati: Some ethical issues
  • CM’s call for regrouping NF Railway hailed
  • Assam ecologist nominated for IUCN award
  • 'US cos keen to help in smart city project'
  • Probe into intimidation incident
  • Janmashtami celebrated across State
  • Comments against Barpeta Satra condemned
  • Major reshuffle in Darrang dist admin
  • ‘Child Friendly Space’ in flood-hit Dhemaji
  • Koch-Rajbongshis perform rituals for unity
  • Seminar on cinema of Adoor Gopalakrishnan held
  • Demand for arrest of hoodlum
  • Swahid Durga Malla remembered
  • Cattle smugglers held
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Magisterial probe ordered into Agartala violence
  • Solution to Naga issue at final stage: NSCN-IM
  • Janmashtami celebrated in Manipur
  • High Court pulls up Meghalaya Govt
  • GHADC delegation in Shillong
  • Chilli fest begins in Manipur
  • Khandu to attend NITI Aayog programme
  • Hailstorm hits Manipur village
  • 2 held with 15 gms heroin
    		•
  • 'Jaisha said no to personalised refreshment'
  • Dizzy Roy sets up England win over Pakistan
  • Navajyoti come from behind to snatch victory
  • Mathews helps Sri Lanka level ODI series
  • National level tennis tourney begins
  • India Club to host AITA tournament
    		•
     
     