The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Barman, an officer of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) who has been serving as a Joint Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, is likely to take charge from the outgoing Deputy Commissioner, Manoj Kumar, an officer of the Indian Administrative Service who served the district for about 22 months, within a couple of days.

Meanwhile, four ACS officers have been promoted, while one officer has joined here as an Additional Deputy Commissioner on promotion. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Darrang Zila Parishad, Debajit Bora, has been transferred and posted on promotion as the District Development Commissioner (DDC) in Darrang, while the Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Madhu Sudhan Nath, has been transferred on promotion as the CEO of Darrang Zila Parishad.

On the other hand, the Circle Officer of Dalgaon Revenue Circle, Dr Ashraful Amin, has been transferred and posted on promotion as an Additional Deputy Commissioner in Lakhimpur district.

At the same time, the Circle Officer of Mangaldai Revenue Circle, Prasanta Borkakati, has also been transferred and posted on promotion as an Additional Deputy Commissioner in Darrang district.

However, the Circle Officers of Dalgaon and Mangaldai Revenue Circles are yet to be appointed.

It may be mentioned here that following the arrest of the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Phulendra Kalita, and Assistant Planning Officer Beena Babu Singh, the Government is yet to appoint any officers in both these posts.