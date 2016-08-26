

Burha Satradhikar Bashistha Dev Sarma of Barpeta Satra addressing a press meet, in Barpeta on Wednesday. – UB Photos Burha Satradhikar Bashistha Dev Sarma of Barpeta Satra addressing a press meet, in Barpeta on Wednesday. – UB Photos

The Satradhikar lamented that though Hossain was regarded as one of the scholars in Satra-related matters, it has become evident from his statement that he is ignorant about Barpeta, the tradition of Barpeta Satra and society and the tradition-binding attitude of the womenfolk of Barpeta. He also apprehended that Hossain might be a part of the campaign to defame the historic Satra by a section of people with vested interest.

Sarma also termed Hossain as an orthodox who does not know to honour other religions when he equalises wine, women and the Satra.

“It has been learnt that Ismail Hossain has conducted research and has done something for expansion and publication of Sankari culture. But he has not realised the spirit of liberalism of this great saint from the core of his heart,” said Sarma, adding that such frivolous comments from such a reputed scholar is unfortunate.

Regarding Hossain’s claim of permission of entry to people belonging to Christian and Muslim religions, the Satradhikar made it clear that every religion and religious institution has its own tradition and no one should try to interfer in it. “If Hossain really has allegiance to Sri Sri Sankardeva and wants to enter the Barpeta Satra, then he should give up Islam and adopt Hinduism first,” the Satradhikar said.

He also refuted the charge that bootleggers enter the Satra and said that even smoking in any form is prohibited within the Satra campus, which the devotees follow with due honour and termed the allegation of Hossain as baseless and fictitious.

Sarma even termed as fake and a means to earn cheap popularity the claim of Hossain that he is a scholar on Sri Sri Sankardev’s teachings.

He demanded an unconditional apology from Hossain in front of the people of Barpeta and warned of passing any such comments in the future, which could hurt the sentiments of the people of the Satranagari in particular and devotees of Vaishnavite faith in general.

Deka Satriya of the Satra Nabajit Das and secretary of the Satra Management Committee Mahananda Pathak were also present in the press meet.