

Naam prasanga being performed on the occasion of Janmashtami at a namghar in Dhakuakhana on Thursday. – UB Photos Naam prasanga being performed on the occasion of Janmashtami at a namghar in Dhakuakhana on Thursday. – UB Photos

In Cachar district, Janmashtami was celebrated in various temples where devotees turned up in large numbers, chanting songs and hymns. Elaborate arrangements were made at the ISKCON temple here where the holy bathing ceremony of Lord Krishna was held. Many competitive events were also organised on the occasion. The entire temple was illuminated with decorative lights, and prayers were held throughout the day.

The festival was also celebrated with enthusiasm across various temples, including Shyamsunder Akhra, Gouriomath Narsing Akhra and other places. On the occasion of Janmashtami, ‘Geeta Yagna’ was performed at Gobinda Bari with prayers for world peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, along with other units of the country, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), South Assam Zone, celebrated its foundation day on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday. VHP members took out a rally whch wended through the main thoroughfares before culminating at Gobinda Bari. VHP cadres held prayer sessions and other daylong events.

Nagaon Correspondent adds: Janmashtami was observed with religious fervour in different parts of Nagaon on Thursday. Devotees visited namghars and offered sarais.

Thousands of people went to Bordua, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankaradeva, to offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami. Women sang devotional songs in all the namghars.

Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Viswavidyalaya also held several devotional programmes to mark the Janmashtami festival. The Nagaon Press Club also celebrated Janmashtami with devotion.

Haflong Correspondent adds: Janmashtami is being celebrated at different places of Dima Hasao district with religious fervour from August 24 to 26.

At Haflong, the Hare Krishna Namhatta Sangha of Haflong, approved by ISKCON, is organising the Sri Krishna Janmashtami Festival and Srila Prabhupada’s Vyasa Puja with three-day programmes which include arti, kirtan, Hari Katha, Tulsi Arti, Sandhya Arti, Adivash, Mangal Arti, Darshan Arti, bhajan, Nagar Sankirtan, Maha Abhisek of Lord Sri Krishna, Anukalpa Prasadam, glorification of Srila Prabhupada and mahaprasad distribution.

Morigaon Correspondent adds: Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, was celebrated in every namghar and sattra in Morigaon district with religious fervour on Thursday. The Morigaon district unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) centrally organised the programme at Barna Sattra here. The programme started with a procession in the early morning, followed by the lighting of a lamp by Bharat Sarma, president, VHP, Morigaon unit.

The VHP flag was hoisted by Tuseshar Deka, vice president of the Morigaon VHP unit. The religious meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Lakhi Saikia, secretary, VHP, Morigaon.

A three-day Krishna Janmashtami programme also got under way at Morigaon Sarbajanin Krishna Mandir with akhanda naam kirtan and Bhagavat Path.

A procession was taken out on the occasion, which was inaugurated by Rama Kanta Deori, MLA, Morigaon. All communities of Morigaon town took part in the procession. A cultural programme was also held on the occasion.