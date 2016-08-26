India Club to host AITA tournament



GUWAHATI, Aug 25 - India Club will organise an All India Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament at the club premises here from October 17 to 21. The AITA-Championship Series Tennis Tournament will be held in the boys’ and girls’ under-14 category and will feature both singles and doubles events. The qualifying rounds will be held on October 15-16, while the main round will start from October 17. The All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) has appointed Kalyan Sahu as the tournament director, while Bedanta Buragohain will be the chief referee, stated an AATA press release.