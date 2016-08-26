 
Guwahati, Friday, August 26, 2016
National level tennis tourney begins
Correspondent
 TEZPUR, Aug 25 - A week long All India Level Tennis Tournament got under way at the Assam Valley School located in Balipara area situated near here today. The tournament features a total of 17 top schools from across the country, including Doon School, Dehradun; Welham Boys, Dehradun; Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai; GD Birla Public School, Pune and Scindia School, Gwalior; among others. The event was formally inaugurated by founder principal of Miles Bronson School, Guwahati, Dr Nripen Kumar Dutta.

