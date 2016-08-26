

Players in action during the RG Baruah GSA Super Division Football League match between Navajyoti Club (yellow) and NF Railway SC (blue) at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. – UB Photos

Both the sides had their equal share of opportunities, although it was the railwaymen who started the proceedings with frequent inroads into the Navajyoti territory.

NF Railway’s attacking strategy finally paid dividends with Jelendra Brahma finding the back of the net in the 22nd minute. Sibra Narzary, making his way through the right flank into the box attempted for a cross to Jelendra Brahma, only to witness the latter’s flick of the head to find the back of the net.

In search of an equaliser, K Lalchhanhima provided his side the desired result with a fine goal in the 40th minute. Receiving a well directed pass from Manjit Rabha in the right flank, Lalchhanhima’s powerful right footer from inside the box left the NF Railway custodian gasping.

Navajyoti’s foreign recruit Nwokwu Michael Okwudili, snatching the ball away from the feet of a railway defender in the midfield, made his way into the box before finding the back of the net with a powerful strike in the 45th minute.

Switching sides, NF Railway players started on an offensive note with frequent attacks, which finally saw them drawing parity in the 63rd minute. Having received corner, Sibra Narzary’s set piece provided Sankar Sil the perfect elevation to direct the ball into the net with a fine header.

Wungranchan PS with a late goal in the 85th minute secured full points for his side. Having received a well elevated cross from Laltlansanga, Wungranchan’s flick of the neck muscles was enough to seal the match in favour of Navajyoti. The railmen made several desperate attempts towards the dying minutes of the match, but poor finishing and man-to-man marking by Navajyoti defenders prevented them from finding the equaliser.

Today’s match: Gauhati Town Club vs Sunrise Athletics Club.