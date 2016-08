2 held with 15 gms heroin



AIZAWL, Aug 25 - Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials on Wednesday seized 15 gms of heroin worth around Rs 75,000 from a local market here, department sources said. The sources said two persons of Sihphir village near Aizawl were arrested in this connection while a taxi used for transportation of the contraband was seized. The two accused were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. – PTI