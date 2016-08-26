 
Guwahati, Friday, August 26, 2016
Hailstorm hits Manipur village
Newmai News
 SENAPATI, Aug 25 - Nature’s fury has once again unleashed hailstorms which destroyed many houses, vegetables, standing crops, etc., at Paomata centre and its neighbouring villages in Senapati district of Manipur.

According to sources, yesterday’s hailstorm devastated many houses along with fully grown vegetables like cabbages and standing crops. The villagers depend on cultivation of cabbages for livelihood but were left helpless by the unforeseen natural calamity which rarely happens in the area.

