A major highlight of the programme will be the keynote address by Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on “India in the Global Economy.”

Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr Arvind Panagariya, Chairman, former RBI Governor Dr Bimal Jalan and former Chairman of Thirteenth Finance Commission Dr Vijay Kelkar are taking part in the panel discussion. The Chief Minister will later fly to Mumbai to attend the “Songs and Dances of North East” festival being organised there by Arunachal Department of Tourism on August 27.