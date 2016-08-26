The festival aims to promote a variety of chilli grown in the village, which is known for its taste and look, according to reports.

Ukhrul Autonomous District Council chairman Dr Yaronsho Ngalung spoke about the need to develop the chilli found in Sirarakhong village not only for socio-economic development of the people but also for the overall improvement of bio-economy in the region.

The cultivation of this particular chilli in the village has been going on for ages. But, a major chunk of the production could not reach the markets due to deplorable road conditions. In such a situation, the chillis are taken to neighbouring Nagaland and other States, including Assam, where there is a great demand for this chilli.

Sirarakhong Sinao Long, the village women’s organiation has been organising the Chilli Festival since 2010. The festival will conclude on Saturday.