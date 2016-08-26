“We are supposed to get 60 per cent share from minor minerals for the said year, which comes to roughly Rs 2.30 crore. We are meeting the Meghalaya Government for the said amount as salary payments are already about nine months overdue,” said Marak.

Recounting the problems faced by GHADC in making salary payments, Marak said, “The present Executive Committee (EC) has paid five months’ salary and nine instalments of DA arrears since taking over charge from November 2015. Of the nine months of pending salaries, five months belong to the former Congress led EC,” he added.

“The present EC is trying hard to realise revenue from every department of the Council. A letter has been submitted to State Chief Secretary seeking his intervention on pending professional taxes supposed to be paid to the Council by government employees, contractors, and others,” he said.