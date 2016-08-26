The Court yesterday expressed its dissatisfaction over the delay and stated if concrete and substantial progress is not shown, the Court would consider adopting “coercive measures against the erring officers.”

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dinesh Maheswari and Justice Ved Prakash Vaish said, proper infrastructure is not coming up in most of the districts where separation has taken place and the situation is worse in the districts where separation has not taken place yet. The State Government has created a “Dedicated Cell” to look after the infrastructural aspects and to ensure expediting the process of separation from the judiciary.

“But then, even the progress on the part of the Dedicated Cell does not appear to be of requisite pace,” the bench observed.

Advocate General BP Todi, meanwhile, said serious efforts are being made by the Government to streamline all the aspects relating to judiciary. He assured that requisite and necessary steps shall not only be taken but shall be given top priority.