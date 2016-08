Janmashtami celebrated in Manipur

Newmai News

IMPHAL, Aug 25 - Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, was widely celebrated in Manipur with great religious fervour with ISKCON, Imphal celebrating it as Appearance Day of Lord Krishna on Thursday. Devotees thronged Govindaji Temple, Mahabali Hanuman Thakur Mandir and ISKCON Mani Mandir here to offer prayers to the supreme personality of Hindu Godhead on the occasion of his birthday.