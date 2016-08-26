In a press release, the outfit stated that there was a paradigm shift to the approach by the Indian leaders now resulting in understanding and viewing at the problem from the perspective of both sides.

The NSCN-IM pointed out that there had been “drastic positive change in the Indo-Naga peace process” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the rein.

It said the serious and sincere efforts given by both sides have resulted in the signing of August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement upon which the final solution is being worked out.

“The NSCN and the Naga people highly appreciate the Government of India for recognising the sovereign rights of the Nagas through the Frame Work Agreement,” the release said.

It said in one of the round of talks held with the Government of India on August 19 in New Delhi, Eustar Chishi Swu, steering executive member and wife of late chairman Isak Chishi Swu, participated for the first time.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has appealed to Nagas to be positive and refrain from negative thinking or speculations about the issue since the Nagas are getting close to solution of “Indo-Naga political issue”.