

Para-military forces patrolling the streets after the largescale violence on August 23, in Agartala on Thursday. – UB Photos Para-military forces patrolling the streets after the largescale violence on August 23, in Agartala on Thursday. – UB Photos

The government has already asked District Magistrate (DM), West Tripura district Dr Milind Ramteke to undertake a through inquiry into the sweeping violence, he said while addressing a press conferee here on Thursday.

“The DM was asked to submit the report of the inquiry within one month for taking necessary steps”, he added.

Sarkar said the inquiry would reveal the reason behind the incident as well who are the people involved in creating unrest in the capital town.

A day after the incident, an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons under section 148/149 (Rioting), 325 (Assaulting) and 436 (Arsoning) of the IPC on Wednesday.

Appealing people to maintain peace and amity between tribals and non-tribals, the Chief Minister said “It is good the situation is limping back to normalcy with no untoward incident reported during the past 48 hours.

Urging people not to be panicked by rumours being spread through social media, he said, police are monitoring the situation round the clock.

Hitting hard at the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) for creating unrest in the State, Sarkar said the Additional DGP had a meeting with the organisers before the rally. “In the meeting, IPFT leaders had promised to maintain peace during the rally but they could not keep their words leading to the sporadic clashes”, he alleged.

“There were attempts to demolish democratic set up in the past too but the peace loving people had resisted the ill-design. This time also there was an attempt to do the same but the situation has been handled with the active participation of peace loving people”, he said.

On being asked about the reports of tribal students leaving different places of the capital town, the Chief Minister clarified that some guardians had urged the police to bring their sons/daughters home until the situation returns to normalcy. “Following requests from the guardians, tribal students who are residing in the city for various purposes are being escorted to their respective places”, he said.