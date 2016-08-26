 
Guwahati, Friday, August 26, 2016
Probe into intimidation incident
STAFF REPORTER
 GUWAHATI, Aug 25 - Railway authorities will conduct an inquiry regarding an alleged incident of intimidation of a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) engineer by some youths at the Guwahati Railway Station yesterday.

Sources said that the engineer was allegedly threatened by the youths over some matter related to submission of a tender.

One of the youths allegedly involved in the incident is a close relative of a senior political leader.

It was not clear if the engineer filed any official complaint regarding the incident.

