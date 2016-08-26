In his opening remarks, Craig stated that American companies are excited about working closely with their Indian counterparts and enhancing the level of economic relation the countries share.

“United States is very proactively working to fill the developmental gaps in the North East and rest of India,” he said, adding that the American companies are keen to work and contribute towards development of Guwahati as a smart city.

In the session, dignitaries from education, oil and gas, tourism and industry sectors were present and topics relating to exchange of students through scholarships and a proposal to restart the business facilitation centre of the United States in India were discussed.

Our Jalukbari Correspondent adds: A team consisting of US Consul General Craig L Hall and other dignitaries from the US Consulate, Kolkata visited Gauhati University on Wednesday for an interactive session with the students and faculty members of the university.

Issues pertaining to US education system, educational prospects for Indian students in the US, student and faculty exchange programmes etc., were discussed. Mr Hall mentioned the present Indo-US relationship which stands at its strongest phase, both countries being strong democracies.

Mr Hall said the US sees a great potential in the strategic geographical location of the east and in Assam in particular as the gateway to the neighbours in the Southeast Asian countries. He encouraged students to equip themselves to take on the future responsibilities that the region would be entrusted with.

Earlier, the team had an interaction with faculty members and research scholars from the Department of Women’s Studies, Gauhati University, where issues affecting women in the region and the efforts made by the department in countering gender-based violence were discussed.