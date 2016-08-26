 
Guwahati, Friday, August 26, 2016
Assam’s native pig registered as breed
STAFF REPORTER

 
 GUWAHATI, Aug 25 - ‘Doom’, a native variety of pig of Assam, has been registered as a breed with accession number ‘INDIA_PIG_0200_DOOM_ 09006’ by the Breed Registration Committee of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi.

The ‘Doom’ pig is the first livestock of Assam ever registered as a breed, said an official.

The registration certificate of the breed of pig was presented to Dr Galib Uz Zaman and Dr Subimal Laskar, both professors at the Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, by Dr Trilochan Mahapatro, Secretary of Department of Agricultural Research & Education (DARE) and Director General of ICAR, at a function held earlier this week at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

The ‘Doom’ pig is a native variety of pig found in pure form in its breeding tract in Dhubri, Bongaigaon and some parts of Kokrajhar district. This breed is adapted to a special management system called migratory scavenging system with minimum input from the economically backward people whose main vocation is pig rearing.

They are larger in size as compared to other indigenous pigs of North East region and the meat of ‘Doom’ pig is lean and palatable, the official said.

He added that the breed has a small population and there is a need to make efforts for its conservation.

