 
Friday, August 26, 2016
Enthusiasm marks Krishna Janmashtami
STAFF REPORTER

A Sattriya dance presentation during Janmashtami celebrations at Gitamandir field in Guwahati on Thursday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Aug 25 - Sri Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the advent of Lord Bishnu in one of his earthly avatars to cleanse the world of all evils, was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across the State today. In the capital city too, the auspicious occasion was observed by devotees in accordance with traditional rituals.

Janmashtami, which has at present emerged as one of the biggest festivals in the world with the number of devotees increasing around the globe every year, provides people an occasion to reconnect with their spiritual self and meditate.

People of all age groups made a bee-line to the temples dedicated to the Lord and offered prayers.

Community prayer halls (naamghars) witnessed flow of devotees as dusk descended. Devotional songs, mostly telling tales of Lord Krishna, continued at the naamghars till midnight. In the temples too, the rituals continued till midnight when the Lord is said to have born.

The Hare Krishna Movement, Guwahati (an initiative of devotees of ISKCON Bengaluru) and The Akshaya Patra Foundation (Guwahati branch) also celebrated the occasion. The celebrations by Hare Krishna Movement, Guwahati began at Geeta Nagar School Field on August 24 and will conclude on August 26.

The celebrations invoked tradition, spiritualism and culture as apart from the rituals, the organizers also provided a platform to the young people to participate in cultural programmes.

ISKCON Guwahati also celebrated the occasion with a lot of fanfare. Thousands of people thronged the temple and took part in the festivities.

