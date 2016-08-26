 
Guwahati, Friday, August 26, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Dimapur Namghar felicitates Paswan
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Aug 25 - The Assamese community of Dimapur under the aegis of Dimapur Namghar Manikut Committee felicitated noted Assamese litterateur Ramsakal Paswan on being honoured with Assam Literary Pension at a function held at Namghar hall on the occasion of Janmashtami today.

Hailing from Jorhat and presently a resident of Dimapur, Paswan was among 47 Assamese litterateurs to have received Assam Literary Pension announced by the Government of Assam on August 15. He was felicitated by Upen Kalita, one of the founding members of Dimapur Namghar.

Addressing the programme, Paswan described literature as an unstoppable trait that always takes one towards a new direction. The Assamese community of Dimapur expressed deep happiness and appreciation for his feats and also for bringing laurels to the community residing in Dimapur.

The programme was chaired by Dr Ajit Mech, advisor, Dimapur Namghar Trust Board.

City »
State »
  • Enthusiasm marks Krishna Janmashtami
  • Assam’s native pig registered as breed
  • The hills of Guwahati: Some ethical issues
  • CM’s call for regrouping NF Railway hailed
  • Assam ecologist nominated for IUCN award
  • 'US cos keen to help in smart city project'
  • Probe into intimidation incident
  • Janmashtami celebrated across State
  • Comments against Barpeta Satra condemned
  • Major reshuffle in Darrang dist admin
  • ‘Child Friendly Space’ in flood-hit Dhemaji
  • Koch-Rajbongshis perform rituals for unity
  • Seminar on cinema of Adoor Gopalakrishnan held
  • Demand for arrest of hoodlum
  • Swahid Durga Malla remembered
  • Cattle smugglers held
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Magisterial probe ordered into Agartala violence
  • Solution to Naga issue at final stage: NSCN-IM
  • Janmashtami celebrated in Manipur
  • High Court pulls up Meghalaya Govt
  • GHADC delegation in Shillong
  • Chilli fest begins in Manipur
  • Khandu to attend NITI Aayog programme
  • Hailstorm hits Manipur village
  • 2 held with 15 gms heroin
    		•
  • 'Jaisha said no to personalised refreshment'
  • Dizzy Roy sets up England win over Pakistan
  • Navajyoti come from behind to snatch victory
  • Mathews helps Sri Lanka level ODI series
  • National level tennis tourney begins
  • India Club to host AITA tournament
    		•
     
     