Hailing from Jorhat and presently a resident of Dimapur, Paswan was among 47 Assamese litterateurs to have received Assam Literary Pension announced by the Government of Assam on August 15. He was felicitated by Upen Kalita, one of the founding members of Dimapur Namghar.

Addressing the programme, Paswan described literature as an unstoppable trait that always takes one towards a new direction. The Assamese community of Dimapur expressed deep happiness and appreciation for his feats and also for bringing laurels to the community residing in Dimapur.

The programme was chaired by Dr Ajit Mech, advisor, Dimapur Namghar Trust Board.