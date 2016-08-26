The Mizoram Government has issued an order on August 18 prohibiting politicians and “outsiders” from delivering lectures on political issues in colleges and universities in the State. The prohibitory order came after two opposition leaders Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF) and Lalduhoma of Zoram National Party (ZNP) delivered lectures in some colleges.

Opposing the State Government order, Lalduhoma had earlier asked the former to frame proper guidelines in this regard. He said instead of banning delivery of lectures by politicians in colleges which is part of democratic practices, the government should frame proper guidelines so that politicians deliver lectures with care and without making political propaganda.

The ban has also met with strong opposition from student bodies. Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) and Aizawl City College Joint Students recently met State Higher and Technical Education Minister R Romawia on the issue. The student bodies asked the Minister to revoke the government order saying it was totally against democratic principles. The student leaders quoted Romawia as saying that the State Government would reconsider its decision.

Opposition MNF, ZNP and BJP also slammed the State Government for imposing restriction on politicians for delivering lectures in colleges. The main opposition MNF in a statement asked the State Government to revoke its decision. It said that students are badly in need of lectures on political issues as they could not get the same from their teachers in colleges.

Claiming that the lectures delivered by politicians are subject related topics, the MNF said its party chief Zoramthanga was sharing his personal experience on separatist movements in the North East and was delivering a lecture on the Mizoram Accord when he was invited to deliver lecture in some colleges.