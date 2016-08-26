However, the Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura (NMMT) Meteorological Sub-division may get less rainfall activities during this period, said sources at the Borjhar-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here today.

Explaining the less rainfall activities over the region during the past about 15 to 20 days, sources said that as all the systems developing over the Bay of Bengal were moving westward/northwestward during the period, there was less moisture incursion towards the NE region. Barring Mizoram and Tripura, which have a proximity to the Bay of Bengal, there was no heavy, or, heavy to very heavy rainfall activities experienced by the rest of the region during this period, sources said.

Guwahati today recorded a maximum (day) temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius (C), which was six degree Celsius above its normal for the period, while North Lakhimpur today recorded a highest day temperature of 39.9 degree Celsius (9 degree C above normal).

Dibrugarh today recorded a day temperature of 37 degree Celsius (6 degree C above its normal), while Silchar recorded 37.4 degree Celsius (6 degree C above normal), Dhubri recorded 36.7 degree Celsius (6 degree C above normal), Tezpur recorded 36.7 degree Celsius (5 degree C above normal) and Haflong recorded 35 degree Celsius as their day temperatures.