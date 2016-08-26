 
Guwahati, Friday, August 26, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
7-year-old girl kidnapped in city
Staff Reporter

Adishree Dutta
 GUWAHATI, Aug 25 - Adishree Dutta (7), a Class II student, was abducted – allegedly by a housemaid – from the child’s Jayanagar apartment at noon today.

Adishree’s parents, Diganta Dutta and Meenakshi Duta, are doctors working with private hospitals in the city. The alleged abductor, Rumi Das, reportedly hails from Tihu. A case has been registered with Basistha Police Station in this regard.

Police said investigation is on and they expect to apprehend the culprit(s) and get to the roots of the development soon.

“The call list of the suspected abductor is being checked to ascertain her whereabouts. We also suspect that the abduction could be related to a larger kidnapping racket,” a police official said.

The incident once again brings to the focus the practice of neglecting the verification of the antecedents of household aides by their employers.

“It’s true that many citizens refrain from registering the names and addresses of their servants with the police in spite of repeated appeals by us. When the antecedents of the household aides are verified with the police, many criminal acts can be pre-empted. Moreover, it becomes easier for the police to solve cases of crimes committed by household aides when their names and addresses are properly registered with the police,” the police official said.

He added that the police have repeatedly been stressing the need for verification of the antecedents of house workers at various fora, including at police-public meetings.

City »
State »
  • Enthusiasm marks Krishna Janmashtami
  • Assam’s native pig registered as breed
  • The hills of Guwahati: Some ethical issues
  • CM’s call for regrouping NF Railway hailed
  • Assam ecologist nominated for IUCN award
  • 'US cos keen to help in smart city project'
  • Probe into intimidation incident
  • Janmashtami celebrated across State
  • Comments against Barpeta Satra condemned
  • Major reshuffle in Darrang dist admin
  • ‘Child Friendly Space’ in flood-hit Dhemaji
  • Koch-Rajbongshis perform rituals for unity
  • Seminar on cinema of Adoor Gopalakrishnan held
  • Demand for arrest of hoodlum
  • Swahid Durga Malla remembered
  • Cattle smugglers held
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Magisterial probe ordered into Agartala violence
  • Solution to Naga issue at final stage: NSCN-IM
  • Janmashtami celebrated in Manipur
  • High Court pulls up Meghalaya Govt
  • GHADC delegation in Shillong
  • Chilli fest begins in Manipur
  • Khandu to attend NITI Aayog programme
  • Hailstorm hits Manipur village
  • 2 held with 15 gms heroin
    		•
  • 'Jaisha said no to personalised refreshment'
  • Dizzy Roy sets up England win over Pakistan
  • Navajyoti come from behind to snatch victory
  • Mathews helps Sri Lanka level ODI series
  • National level tennis tourney begins
  • India Club to host AITA tournament
    		•
     
     