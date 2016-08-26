

Adishree’s parents, Diganta Dutta and Meenakshi Duta, are doctors working with private hospitals in the city. The alleged abductor, Rumi Das, reportedly hails from Tihu. A case has been registered with Basistha Police Station in this regard.

Police said investigation is on and they expect to apprehend the culprit(s) and get to the roots of the development soon.

“The call list of the suspected abductor is being checked to ascertain her whereabouts. We also suspect that the abduction could be related to a larger kidnapping racket,” a police official said.

The incident once again brings to the focus the practice of neglecting the verification of the antecedents of household aides by their employers.

“It’s true that many citizens refrain from registering the names and addresses of their servants with the police in spite of repeated appeals by us. When the antecedents of the household aides are verified with the police, many criminal acts can be pre-empted. Moreover, it becomes easier for the police to solve cases of crimes committed by household aides when their names and addresses are properly registered with the police,” the police official said.

He added that the police have repeatedly been stressing the need for verification of the antecedents of house workers at various fora, including at police-public meetings.