9 NDFB cadres join BPF

Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 14 - Nine Ranjan Daimary faction NDFB cadres today joined the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the presence of BPF supremo and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary. They joined the BPF party at a simple function which was held this morning at the Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar district. Hagrama Mohilary welcomed all the newly-inducted NDFB cadres with a traditional aronai each and appealed to them to work together for all-round development of the BTC region.