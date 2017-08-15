There was no sign of improvement as most of the rivers in the district were flowing above the danger mark and the water level was gradually rising.

Till the time of filing this report, more than 2.8 lakh population of more than 320 villages were affected by the second wave of floods in the district. The situation in some parts of Sarthebari, Barpeta, Kalgachia, Sarupeta and Barnagar revenue circles had turned critical.

Flood waters of the mighty Brahmaputra submerged Bhogerpar and its adjoining areas. Kalatali, Batia, Parahkuchi and almost all the areas under Paka Mouza were inundated even as the flood waters were flowing through the broken embankment of Burhadia and Tihu rivers.

Bhutan has been reportedly releasing water from its Kurichchu dyke, which has made the lives of people of some villages under Barnagar circle and neighbouring Baksa district miserable. The future of the road to the World Heritage Site-famed Manas National Park-cum-Tiger Project is at stake due to severe erosion by the Beki at Safakamar.