Official sources informed that Brahmaputra and its tributary Jinjiram, which are in spate, were flowing about 56 cm above the danger level in the district, and the water level was maintaining a rising trend.

In this connection it may be mentioned that the Kaliralga border road is presently facing threat of being breached at Kamarpara area anytime today due to steep rise in the water level.

If and when the inevitable happens, the entire Mankachar LAC would be submerged, thereby creating mass destruction at the breaching point.

In the meantime, Deputy Commissioner Atika Sultana, Superintendent of Police Amrit Bhuyan, Additional Deputy Commissioner R Terang and CPWD officials visited Kaliralga after being officially apprised about the latest position. They subsequently deployed adequate labourers for its protection.

More than two lakh people under South Salmara and Mankachar revenue circles have been directly affected by the second wave of floods. Thousands of people have been taking shelter on higher land like roads, schools, platforms etc. Power transmission has been suspended in entire South Salmara revenue circle and half of Mankachar circle since yesterday.