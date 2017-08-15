16,695 affected in Goalpara dist

Correspondent

GOALPARA, Aug 14 - The overall flood situation in Goalpara district is gloomy as incessant rain over the last few days has led to innundation of low-lying areas and subsequently affected a total population of 16,695, including 2,265 inmates under Balijana revenue circle and over 14,195 under Lakhipur circle. The district administration has in the meantime set up 10 relief camps under Balijana circle. A total of 1,236 hectares of crop land have been damaged by flood waters under Lakhipur revenue circle. According to the daily flood bulletin, a total of 68 villages under Lakhipur circle have been affected by floods, including the low-lying areas in and around Kharmuza, Kalodanga, Tiapara, Ramhari Char and Khankhuwa Char, while Joypur Bazaar continues to be under knee- deep water, even as 3 villages under Balijana, namely Hasilabil, Karbala and Bhatipara have been affected.