The Chief Minister visited flood-ravaged areas of Morigaon district today and took stock of the relief and rescue operations. Talking to the assembled newsmen, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about the intensity of the natural catastrophe in the State and admittedly assured Sonowal of all possible help from the Centre to meet the challenges in the post-flood scenario.

The Chief Minister today visited the Bakhorbori relief camp in Morigaon district and directed the Government officials to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain and several other MLAs.

It may be mentioned that the flood-related death toll in Morigaon distrct is 2, while 3,86,872 people in 291 villages have been affected by the current wave of floods.