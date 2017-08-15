The meet was presided over by the vice-president of the Assam Tribune Employees’ Union, Manoranjan Sarkar.

The secretary of the union, Dugdha Ram Kalita while explaining the purpose of the meeting, paid tributes to the departed soul.

Munindra Deka, Madan Ch Kalita and Tankeswar Kakati spoke of Late Bahadur’s work at the establishment and his qualities of head and heart.

His demise was deeply mourned by all the employees of the establishment and a minute’s silence was also observed to pay respects to the departed soul.