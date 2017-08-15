In a meeting on the NRC update held at the Vivekananda Kendra here, both the organisations stated that an error-free NRC was of utmost necessity for the people of Assam to protect their interest in the present circumstances.

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India Harishankar Brahma, speaking as the chief guest of the programme, said that despite 70 years of Independence, the issue of rights of indigenous people has still not been resolved, which is a strange phenomenon. Brahma who also heads the committee for Protection of land Rights of the Indigenous People of Assam said that the land rights issue had still kept the committee busy.

In the meeting presided over by Dr Rohini Kumar Barua, educationist Dr Nirmal Kumar Choudhury, senior journalist Dhirendranath Chakravartty and legal expert Dr Ramesh Barpatra Gohain also laid stress on the fact that utmost care should be taken so that the names of foreigners should not be included in the NRC and the named of indigenous people must also not be dropped.

State coordinator of the NRC, Prateek Hajela, assured the gathering that the names of all indigenous people would be included in the list and people must not worry about that.

The meeting convened by secretary general of Brothers, Dibyajyoti Saikia, resolved to extend all possible support to the authorities in the process of an error-free NRC update.