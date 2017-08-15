The meeting was attended by the Nagaon Deputy Commissioner, Shamsher Singh; Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Devraj Upadhyay; Raha Block Development Officer Bhaskar Borbora, Officer In-Charge of Raha Police Station, Moloy Kumar Acharjee, and Officers In-Charge of the Amsoi and Chaparmukh police outposts.

The heads of the 129 villages under Raha Revenue Circle, VDP officials and senior citizens of the locality also attended the meeting.

The DC ordered all the heads of the departments of the town to illuminate their respective office premises on August 13, 14 and 15. The village heads have also been directed to make arrangements in their respective villages to celebrate the day in a befitting manner and to hoist the Tricolour.

The DC emphasised on cleanliness of the town in view of the forthcoming celebrations and entrusted the job to the Raha town committee.